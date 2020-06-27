21931 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous completely upgraded townhouse with 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath plus bonus room in Warner Center. New laminate floors and paint throughout. The eat in kitchen boasts quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and new capinets. The spacious living room/dining area features a fireplace and balcony facing a beautiful landscape featuring streams and waterfalls. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and balcony. The master bath features a double sink! The bonus room downstairs can be used as an office/exercize room or 3rd bedroom. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. A must see!!