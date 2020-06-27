All apartments in Los Angeles
21931 Burbank Boulevard
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

21931 Burbank Boulevard

21931 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

21931 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous completely upgraded townhouse with 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath plus bonus room in Warner Center. New laminate floors and paint throughout. The eat in kitchen boasts quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and new capinets. The spacious living room/dining area features a fireplace and balcony facing a beautiful landscape featuring streams and waterfalls. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and balcony. The master bath features a double sink! The bonus room downstairs can be used as an office/exercize room or 3rd bedroom. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21931 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
21931 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21931 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 21931 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21931 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
21931 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21931 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 21931 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21931 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 21931 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 21931 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21931 Burbank Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21931 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
No, 21931 Burbank Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 21931 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 21931 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 21931 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 21931 Burbank Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
