Los Angeles, CA
21900 Marylee Street
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:09 AM

21900 Marylee Street

21900 Marylee Street · No Longer Available
Location

21900 Marylee Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
Location, Location, Location, one of finest townhouse communities in Woodland hills 3Bed , 3Bath + bonus room downstairs off the garage for gum, media room, playroom , studio , etc. This remodeled tri-level home boasts an open floor plan, including elegant living room with fireplace, formal dining room, bright breakfast nook, front patio , two additional balconies . The updated kitchen has brand new appliances. The bathrooms have been redone . Laundry area is downstairs with washer/dryer included, which leads to the private 2 car attached garage with direct access.Townhouse in an incredibly secluded setting . Tennis courts, racket ball courts, pools, spa, sauna are offered by community.walking distance to the Village and Wesfield Topanga, close to 101 freeway and transportation and Warner Center Park with picnic area, kids playground, ample space for summer concerts, movie nights and other events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21900 Marylee Street have any available units?
21900 Marylee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21900 Marylee Street have?
Some of 21900 Marylee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21900 Marylee Street currently offering any rent specials?
21900 Marylee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21900 Marylee Street pet-friendly?
No, 21900 Marylee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21900 Marylee Street offer parking?
Yes, 21900 Marylee Street offers parking.
Does 21900 Marylee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21900 Marylee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21900 Marylee Street have a pool?
Yes, 21900 Marylee Street has a pool.
Does 21900 Marylee Street have accessible units?
No, 21900 Marylee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21900 Marylee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21900 Marylee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
