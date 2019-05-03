21900 Marylee Street

Amenities

Location, Location, Location, one of finest townhouse communities in Woodland hills 3Bed , 3Bath + bonus room downstairs off the garage for gum, media room, playroom , studio , etc. This remodeled tri-level home boasts an open floor plan, including elegant living room with fireplace, formal dining room, bright breakfast nook, front patio , two additional balconies . The updated kitchen has brand new appliances. The bathrooms have been redone . Laundry area is downstairs with washer/dryer included, which leads to the private 2 car attached garage with direct access.Townhouse in an incredibly secluded setting . Tennis courts, racket ball courts, pools, spa, sauna are offered by community.walking distance to the Village and Wesfield Topanga, close to 101 freeway and transportation and Warner Center Park with picnic area, kids playground, ample space for summer concerts, movie nights and other events.