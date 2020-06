Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Studio Apartment in Los Angeles - We are offering a quaint studio in Los Angeles. This unit includes All Utilities and perfect for one person. This is a studio 1 bath home.



Please visit our website to submit your application www.primemgnt.com



Rental Requirements:

Income requirement 2.5x more the rent

No prior rent collections

No prior evictions

Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current

Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18



*No Pets

*Street Parking



Property Address:

219 E. 79th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90003



Visit our website:

www.primemgnt.com



Professionally Managed by PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5803483)