2174 W 30th St.
2174 W 30th St
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:59 AM

2174 W 30th St

2174 West 30th Street · (213) 926-9494
Location

2174 West 30th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2174 W 30th St · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beaufitul 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Parking in Historic Jefferson Park - Welcome Home to this beautifully updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Craftsman Duplex situated on a picturesque tree-lined street, tucked behind a beautiful garden, and filled with original charm. This unit has its own washer and dryer, ample parking and a ton of storage space. Located in the historic Jefferson Park neighborhood just south of the 10 and West of USC this unit is conveniently centrally located and close to many local amazing restaurants including Papi's Tacos, Alta Adams, Mizlala, Highly Likely and a slew of new places set to open in the coming months. Close the the Western/Expo Metro Stop. Please Contact Colt today for next steps.

(RLNE5686247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2174 W 30th St have any available units?
2174 W 30th St has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2174 W 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
2174 W 30th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2174 W 30th St pet-friendly?
No, 2174 W 30th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2174 W 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 2174 W 30th St does offer parking.
Does 2174 W 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2174 W 30th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2174 W 30th St have a pool?
No, 2174 W 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 2174 W 30th St have accessible units?
No, 2174 W 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2174 W 30th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2174 W 30th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2174 W 30th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2174 W 30th St does not have units with air conditioning.

