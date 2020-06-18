2174 W 30th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beaufitul 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Parking in Historic Jefferson Park - Welcome Home to this beautifully updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Craftsman Duplex situated on a picturesque tree-lined street, tucked behind a beautiful garden, and filled with original charm. This unit has its own washer and dryer, ample parking and a ton of storage space. Located in the historic Jefferson Park neighborhood just south of the 10 and West of USC this unit is conveniently centrally located and close to many local amazing restaurants including Papi's Tacos, Alta Adams, Mizlala, Highly Likely and a slew of new places set to open in the coming months. Close the the Western/Expo Metro Stop. Please Contact Colt today for next steps.



(RLNE5686247)