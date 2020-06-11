All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 21650 Burbank Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
21650 Burbank Boulevard
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:35 PM

21650 Burbank Boulevard

21650 Burbank Boulevard · (818) 634-8502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21650 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great floor plan in security building with 2 bedroom PLUS den or office. 2 bathrooms, indoor laundry and patio. Just painted with new light fixtures. Granite in Kitchen and Bathrooms, beautiful custom cabinetry throughout, wood floors. Recessed lighting. Ceiling fan in Master. Walk-in closet. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Eating area in kitchen and formal dining room with wainscoting. Ideal location on Burbank, 1/2 way between the Topanga and Canoga freeway exits and close to amenities in Warner Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21650 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
21650 Burbank Boulevard has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21650 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 21650 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21650 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
21650 Burbank Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21650 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 21650 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21650 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
No, 21650 Burbank Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 21650 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21650 Burbank Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21650 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
No, 21650 Burbank Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 21650 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 21650 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 21650 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 21650 Burbank Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 21650 Burbank Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity