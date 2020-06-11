21650 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Great floor plan in security building with 2 bedroom PLUS den or office. 2 bathrooms, indoor laundry and patio. Just painted with new light fixtures. Granite in Kitchen and Bathrooms, beautiful custom cabinetry throughout, wood floors. Recessed lighting. Ceiling fan in Master. Walk-in closet. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Eating area in kitchen and formal dining room with wainscoting. Ideal location on Burbank, 1/2 way between the Topanga and Canoga freeway exits and close to amenities in Warner Center.