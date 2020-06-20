2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Grand Moorish Architectural estate secluded and private in desirable Bronson Canyon. A historic Hollywood compound situated on an expansive "island" lot. No adjacent neighbors, hidden behind mature landscaping/gates, and just minutes to shops, restaurants, night life, etc. The house has an abundance of original architectural details while also thoughtfully updated with a host of modern amenities. A gated circle drive with off street parking for 4+ cars is flanked by an arched colonnade. The house flows seamlessly to create abundant living/entertaining spaces with views of the pool and tennis court from each room. The property also boasts three generous guest bedrooms with remodeled and stylish bathrooms. The luxurious and expansive master suite features a dreamy bathroom, separate sitting room/foyer, wrap around patio, and a spacious walk-in closet. In addition to all this, there is also a private/gated yard off of the kitchen. Hollywood real estate at its best.