Los Angeles, CA
2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP

2155 N Hollyridge Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2155 N Hollyridge Loop, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Grand Moorish Architectural estate secluded and private in desirable Bronson Canyon. A historic Hollywood compound situated on an expansive "island" lot. No adjacent neighbors, hidden behind mature landscaping/gates, and just minutes to shops, restaurants, night life, etc. The house has an abundance of original architectural details while also thoughtfully updated with a host of modern amenities. A gated circle drive with off street parking for 4+ cars is flanked by an arched colonnade. The house flows seamlessly to create abundant living/entertaining spaces with views of the pool and tennis court from each room. The property also boasts three generous guest bedrooms with remodeled and stylish bathrooms. The luxurious and expansive master suite features a dreamy bathroom, separate sitting room/foyer, wrap around patio, and a spacious walk-in closet. In addition to all this, there is also a private/gated yard off of the kitchen. Hollywood real estate at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP have any available units?
2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP have?
Some of 2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP offers parking.
Does 2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP has a pool.
Does 2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2155 HOLLYRIDGE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
