Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

21450 Burbank Blvd. #120

21450 Burbank Boulevard · (818) 231-9811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21450 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
pool
media room
sauna
tennis court
Resort Style 1/Bed,1/Bath in Woodland Hills! - Resort style Living in the Met! 1/ bedroom, 1 /bath condo available for lease in Woodland Hills's most desirable complex. This inside facing unit is light and bright with gleaming wood-like floors, fireplace, granite counters, beautifully remodeled bath and stainless steel appliances. TV, Microwave, Dishwasher, New Gas Range, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal included. Lovely open floor plan with huge patio to B.B.Q and relax.
Amenities: 24/h Guard gated community, Elevators, 4/ Pools, 4 /Spas, 2 /Saunas, 6 /Tennis Courts, Racquet Ball Court, Basketball Courts, Play area and Fitness Center.
The MET is conveniently close to the Village, Warner Center Park, Shops, Fine Dining Restaurants, Malls, Costco,Movie Theaters and more. Rental price: $1650 Security Deposit: $2350
For more information or to schedule showing, please contact:
LRS Realty & Management Inc.
DRE#01820556
Listing Agent: Margo
DRE#01709588
Call or Text: 818-231-9811
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE3209676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 have any available units?
21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 have?
Some of 21450 Burbank Blvd. #120's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 currently offering any rent specials?
21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 pet-friendly?
No, 21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 offer parking?
No, 21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 does not offer parking.
Does 21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 have a pool?
Yes, 21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 has a pool.
Does 21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 have accessible units?
No, 21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 does not have accessible units.
Does 21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21450 Burbank Blvd. #120 has units with dishwashers.
