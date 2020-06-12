21450 Burbank Blvd. #120

Amenities

Resort Style 1/Bed,1/Bath in Woodland Hills! - Resort style Living in the Met! 1/ bedroom, 1 /bath condo available for lease in Woodland Hills's most desirable complex. This inside facing unit is light and bright with gleaming wood-like floors, fireplace, granite counters, beautifully remodeled bath and stainless steel appliances. TV, Microwave, Dishwasher, New Gas Range, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal included. Lovely open floor plan with huge patio to B.B.Q and relax.

Amenities: 24/h Guard gated community, Elevators, 4/ Pools, 4 /Spas, 2 /Saunas, 6 /Tennis Courts, Racquet Ball Court, Basketball Courts, Play area and Fitness Center.

The MET is conveniently close to the Village, Warner Center Park, Shops, Fine Dining Restaurants, Malls, Costco,Movie Theaters and more. Rental price: $1650 Security Deposit: $2350

