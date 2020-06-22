All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue

2134 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2134 Magnolia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
garage
The house is in the Rear of the 4plex -2 bedrooms 1 bath house over the Garage. Do not disturb tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue have any available units?
2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2134 MAGNOLIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
