All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 21317 De La Osa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
21317 De La Osa
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

21317 De La Osa

21317 De La Osa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21317 De La Osa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CHARMING AND SWEET 2BD South of the BLVD! - This Absolutely Charming home is nestled on a pretty, tree lined street, in a delightfully quiet little neighborhood. Located in the highly desired and prestigious area South of the Blvd in Woodland Hills. This darling home has Gleaming hardwood floors, a connoisseur kitchen, complete with Stainless steel appliances. Your Views from the kitchen window overlook your own private manicured backyard. Warm wood paneled ceiling in the dining area and living room makes this home feel cozy and inviting. The extra large master suite has French doors leading out to a private deck, lovely landscaping and shady trees. Garage and driveway parking. All this home needs is you!
Shown by Appointment only.
For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com
REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230
Property Professionally leased and managed by:
LRS Realty & Management Inc.
Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.
Deposit based on OAC
Small pet will be considered with additional deposit
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5814707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21317 De La Osa have any available units?
21317 De La Osa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21317 De La Osa have?
Some of 21317 De La Osa's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21317 De La Osa currently offering any rent specials?
21317 De La Osa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21317 De La Osa pet-friendly?
Yes, 21317 De La Osa is pet friendly.
Does 21317 De La Osa offer parking?
Yes, 21317 De La Osa offers parking.
Does 21317 De La Osa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21317 De La Osa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21317 De La Osa have a pool?
No, 21317 De La Osa does not have a pool.
Does 21317 De La Osa have accessible units?
No, 21317 De La Osa does not have accessible units.
Does 21317 De La Osa have units with dishwashers?
No, 21317 De La Osa does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College