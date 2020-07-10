21301 Erwin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

SHORT TERM AVAILABLE! 5-star living without the 5-star costs! This fabulous LIGHT and BRIGHT open floor plan on the top floor unit is extravagantly FURNISHED with 2 flat screen TVs, high-quality linen and towels, and all kitchen appliances (including espresso and Vitamix machine!) and utensils with granite counters. More than live-in ready - just bring your clothes! Welcome to the ASCENT at Warner Center! Located in modern full-service luxury building build int 2010. Master bedroom comes equipped with a large WALK-IN closet, office space, and luxurious en-suite bath featuring double vanity sinks. In-unit WASHER & DRYER, recessed lighting + central air are only a few of the amenities you’ll enjoy here. This unit also comes with 2 reserved SIDE BY SIDE parking spaces close to the elevator. The complex itself features a plethora of amenities: Pool, spa, fitness center, club house w/kitchen, game room, entertainment lounge w/flat panel television, outside barbecues, fire places, dog park, etc! All this located in the heart of Warner Center short walking distance to The Village, Westfield Topanga Mall, Warner Center Park & Westfield's newest upcoming project "LA Warner Center." Unit can be furnished or unfurnished.