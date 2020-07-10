All apartments in Los Angeles
21301 Erwin Street

21301 Erwin Street · (818) 926-0996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21301 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 538 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE! 5-star living without the 5-star costs! This fabulous LIGHT and BRIGHT open floor plan on the top floor unit is extravagantly FURNISHED with 2 flat screen TVs, high-quality linen and towels, and all kitchen appliances (including espresso and Vitamix machine!) and utensils with granite counters. More than live-in ready - just bring your clothes! Welcome to the ASCENT at Warner Center! Located in modern full-service luxury building build int 2010. Master bedroom comes equipped with a large WALK-IN closet, office space, and luxurious en-suite bath featuring double vanity sinks. In-unit WASHER & DRYER, recessed lighting + central air are only a few of the amenities you’ll enjoy here. This unit also comes with 2 reserved SIDE BY SIDE parking spaces close to the elevator. The complex itself features a plethora of amenities: Pool, spa, fitness center, club house w/kitchen, game room, entertainment lounge w/flat panel television, outside barbecues, fire places, dog park, etc! All this located in the heart of Warner Center short walking distance to The Village, Westfield Topanga Mall, Warner Center Park & Westfield's newest upcoming project "LA Warner Center." Unit can be furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21301 Erwin Street have any available units?
21301 Erwin Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21301 Erwin Street have?
Some of 21301 Erwin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21301 Erwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
21301 Erwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21301 Erwin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21301 Erwin Street is pet friendly.
Does 21301 Erwin Street offer parking?
Yes, 21301 Erwin Street offers parking.
Does 21301 Erwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21301 Erwin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21301 Erwin Street have a pool?
Yes, 21301 Erwin Street has a pool.
Does 21301 Erwin Street have accessible units?
No, 21301 Erwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21301 Erwin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21301 Erwin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
