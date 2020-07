Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking pool internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Roommate needed Looking for a clean, female / Male professional or student to rent one room in my 2 bedroom apt. in san pedro/ palos Verdes area. 1 bed & 1 bathroom shared bthroom.

- includes Utilities $50 month(Water, electricity, gas) and high speed internet.

- Access to use kitchen, dining room, living room, parking available, pool laundry on site. Serious inquires $1100 month plus $500 move in 310-971-6264 available now