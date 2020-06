Amenities

new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Brand new construction ADU! Rare opportunity to be the first to live in this just built 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home 764 Sq/Ft. Private entrance with parking. Inside features an open kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances and opens directly to the family room. Additional features include indoor laundry, wide plank flooring, and LED lighting throughout. Near Ventura Blvd, dining and shopping, easy freeway access.