212 Hoover S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SILVERLAKE ADJACENT**RAMPART VILLAGE-KOREA TOWN** Newly Remodeled Unit-This gorgeous 1 Bedroom + 1 Bonus Bed Room(can be used as den) & 1Bath unit has been extensively remodeled with all of the modern amenities. It has beautiful laminated designer flooring throughout, recessed lighting, new Washer/Dryer IN unit, Zoned AC units, and new modern tiled kitchen, & bathrooms. The kitchen has custom cabinetry with quartz countertops. Stainless steel appliances- New Oven/Stove, New Refrigerator, & One Car Garage. Quick drive to DTLA, Silverlake area, Hollywood, Los Feliz & Mid-wilshire area. Parks, Museum,Schools, Markets, Restaurants, Churches, Stores, shoppings, Buses & Metro station are minutes away. This is a very convenient location and close to everything.