All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 212 Hoover S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
212 Hoover S
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

212 Hoover S

212 S Hoover St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Rampart Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

212 S Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rampart Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SILVERLAKE ADJACENT**RAMPART VILLAGE-KOREA TOWN** Newly Remodeled Unit-This gorgeous 1 Bedroom + 1 Bonus Bed Room(can be used as den) & 1Bath unit has been extensively remodeled with all of the modern amenities. It has beautiful laminated designer flooring throughout, recessed lighting, new Washer/Dryer IN unit, Zoned AC units, and new modern tiled kitchen, & bathrooms. The kitchen has custom cabinetry with quartz countertops. Stainless steel appliances- New Oven/Stove, New Refrigerator, & One Car Garage. Quick drive to DTLA, Silverlake area, Hollywood, Los Feliz & Mid-wilshire area. Parks, Museum,Schools, Markets, Restaurants, Churches, Stores, shoppings, Buses & Metro station are minutes away. This is a very convenient location and close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Hoover S have any available units?
212 Hoover S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Hoover S have?
Some of 212 Hoover S's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Hoover S currently offering any rent specials?
212 Hoover S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Hoover S pet-friendly?
No, 212 Hoover S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 212 Hoover S offer parking?
Yes, 212 Hoover S offers parking.
Does 212 Hoover S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Hoover S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Hoover S have a pool?
No, 212 Hoover S does not have a pool.
Does 212 Hoover S have accessible units?
No, 212 Hoover S does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Hoover S have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Hoover S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College