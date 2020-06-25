2112 CENTURY PARK Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool tennis court

Gated community in the heart of century City. Light and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in quiet location. Move-in condition. Separated bedroom suite. Remodeled kitchen & bathrooms. Granite kitchen counter tops, Bleached Maple wood cabinets, Marble floor in entry, Dining area off living room, Fireplace, Breakfast nook. Recessed lights, Marble floor and counter tops in both bathrooms. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Balcony throgh-out from Living room & Master bedroom. Refrigerator, washer & Dryer included. Side by side Two parking spaces are included. Full amenities including 3 polls, 4 tennis courts, Fitness room in every building. Club house & On site management office. New amazing Westfield Mall.