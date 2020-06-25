All apartments in Los Angeles
2112 Century Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Century Park Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Gated community in the heart of century City. Light and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in quiet location. Move-in condition. Separated bedroom suite. Remodeled kitchen & bathrooms. Granite kitchen counter tops, Bleached Maple wood cabinets, Marble floor in entry, Dining area off living room, Fireplace, Breakfast nook. Recessed lights, Marble floor and counter tops in both bathrooms. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Balcony throgh-out from Living room & Master bedroom. Refrigerator, washer & Dryer included. Side by side Two parking spaces are included. Full amenities including 3 polls, 4 tennis courts, Fitness room in every building. Club house & On site management office. New amazing Westfield Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

