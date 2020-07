Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Built in 2013 Gorgeous House, turn key, ready to move in, with all appliances, washer, dryer, refrigerator. This home has a bonus room downstairs. Everything Brand new. Granite counters in kitchen and baths, glass tile backsplash. Ceramic Tile and Laminate Flooring, Island in the Kitchen, Tiled Shower enclosure in Master Suite, 8' high doors throughout. Not on the main street.