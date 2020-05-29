2097 OUTPOST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest suite

Hidden in the lush enclave of lower Outpost Estates, this Paul Williams-inspired artist's retreat awaits your discriminating taste. Old style Hollywood property. Romantic, east coast-styled home is wonderfully appointed with relaxing outdoor setting including extensive plush greenery, stoned patio, and quiet, private back yard. The interior includes spacious step-down living room featuring beamed ceiling, picture window, French doors and magnificent wood burning/gas fireplace. Stunning gourmet cook's kitchen with atrium dining room and a full laundry room. First floor also includes formal dining room with built-ins, a full guest suite with fireplace, and office secluded for privacy. Upstairs includes massive Master suite with 2 closets offering an exquisite master bath with double sinks, seamless shower and designer touches. Third en-suite bedroom offers large closets and luxurious bath. Minutes to night life on the Sunset Strip, and major studios. Available unfurnished or furnished.