2097 OUTPOST Drive
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:07 AM

2097 OUTPOST Drive

2097 Outpost Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2097 Outpost Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
guest suite
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
Hidden in the lush enclave of lower Outpost Estates, this Paul Williams-inspired artist's retreat awaits your discriminating taste. Old style Hollywood property. Romantic, east coast-styled home is wonderfully appointed with relaxing outdoor setting including extensive plush greenery, stoned patio, and quiet, private back yard. The interior includes spacious step-down living room featuring beamed ceiling, picture window, French doors and magnificent wood burning/gas fireplace. Stunning gourmet cook's kitchen with atrium dining room and a full laundry room. First floor also includes formal dining room with built-ins, a full guest suite with fireplace, and office secluded for privacy. Upstairs includes massive Master suite with 2 closets offering an exquisite master bath with double sinks, seamless shower and designer touches. Third en-suite bedroom offers large closets and luxurious bath. Minutes to night life on the Sunset Strip, and major studios. Available unfurnished or furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2097 OUTPOST Drive have any available units?
2097 OUTPOST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2097 OUTPOST Drive have?
Some of 2097 OUTPOST Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2097 OUTPOST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2097 OUTPOST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2097 OUTPOST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2097 OUTPOST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2097 OUTPOST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2097 OUTPOST Drive offers parking.
Does 2097 OUTPOST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2097 OUTPOST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2097 OUTPOST Drive have a pool?
No, 2097 OUTPOST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2097 OUTPOST Drive have accessible units?
No, 2097 OUTPOST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2097 OUTPOST Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2097 OUTPOST Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
