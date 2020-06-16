All apartments in Los Angeles
20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45

20950 Oxnard Street · No Longer Available
Location

20950 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Warner Hill Townhome - Property Id: 158829

Breathtaking Warner Hill townhome!!! Gated complex!! Only 66 units in complex! Dramatic entry with glowing marble flooring. New Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator installed! Stunning kitchen/family room including granite counters, gleaming laminate floor and a 5 burner countertop stove. Spectacular master bedroom with fireplace. Master bath has a sunken tub, closet and shower. Fireplace in living room. Amazing formal dining room. Ingenious loft may be used for multiple purposes. Dual pane windows. Private laundry room. H.O.A. dues include water. Multiple storage areas in unit near garage. Tranquil patio. Outstanding location in complex. Sparkling pool and jacuzzi. Beautiful treelined grounds with walking area. Walking distance from the Warner Center Village
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158829
Property Id 158829

(RLNE5794580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45 have any available units?
20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45 have?
Some of 20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45 currently offering any rent specials?
20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45 is pet friendly.
Does 20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45 offer parking?
Yes, 20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45 does offer parking.
Does 20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45 have a pool?
Yes, 20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45 has a pool.
Does 20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45 have accessible units?
No, 20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45 does not have accessible units.
Does 20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45 has units with dishwashers.
