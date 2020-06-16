20950 Oxnard Street Unit#45 45

Amenities

Breathtaking Warner Hill townhome!!! Gated complex!! Only 66 units in complex! Dramatic entry with glowing marble flooring. New Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator installed! Stunning kitchen/family room including granite counters, gleaming laminate floor and a 5 burner countertop stove. Spectacular master bedroom with fireplace. Master bath has a sunken tub, closet and shower. Fireplace in living room. Amazing formal dining room. Ingenious loft may be used for multiple purposes. Dual pane windows. Private laundry room. H.O.A. dues include water. Multiple storage areas in unit near garage. Tranquil patio. Outstanding location in complex. Sparkling pool and jacuzzi. Beautiful treelined grounds with walking area. Walking distance from the Warner Center Village

