All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20935 COSTANSO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20935 COSTANSO Street
Last updated November 23 2019 at 2:57 PM

20935 COSTANSO Street

20935 W Costanso St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20935 W Costanso St, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FULLY REMODELED MOVE IN READY NOW! 3 bedroom 2 bath, located South of Ventura Blvd. in a quiet neighborhood. Large Floor plan with seperate living room, family room with fireplace, and a breakfast area. Hardwood maple flooring, new paint. The Master bedroom has a private bath and a large walk-in closet. There are washer/dryer hookups, 2 car garage, kitchen has stainless steel microwave/convection oven, stove and dishwasher. A Fabulous "Entertainer's" Backyard makes this a great find! 1 year minimum lease - includes Lawn maintenance and pets ok with additional deposit.l!! LOOKING FOR LONG TERM TENANTS !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20935 COSTANSO Street have any available units?
20935 COSTANSO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20935 COSTANSO Street have?
Some of 20935 COSTANSO Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20935 COSTANSO Street currently offering any rent specials?
20935 COSTANSO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20935 COSTANSO Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20935 COSTANSO Street is pet friendly.
Does 20935 COSTANSO Street offer parking?
Yes, 20935 COSTANSO Street offers parking.
Does 20935 COSTANSO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20935 COSTANSO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20935 COSTANSO Street have a pool?
No, 20935 COSTANSO Street does not have a pool.
Does 20935 COSTANSO Street have accessible units?
No, 20935 COSTANSO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20935 COSTANSO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20935 COSTANSO Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College