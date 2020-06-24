20935 COSTANSO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FULLY REMODELED MOVE IN READY NOW! 3 bedroom 2 bath, located South of Ventura Blvd. in a quiet neighborhood. Large Floor plan with seperate living room, family room with fireplace, and a breakfast area. Hardwood maple flooring, new paint. The Master bedroom has a private bath and a large walk-in closet. There are washer/dryer hookups, 2 car garage, kitchen has stainless steel microwave/convection oven, stove and dishwasher. A Fabulous "Entertainer's" Backyard makes this a great find! 1 year minimum lease - includes Lawn maintenance and pets ok with additional deposit.l!! LOOKING FOR LONG TERM TENANTS !!!