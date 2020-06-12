Amenities

As you pass through the custom hand crafted redwood security gate at 20900 Bandera Street you will quickly realize you have entered a home owner’s hidden oasis, with the ultimate in exclusivity and privacy. Dramatically perched high above the San Fernando Valley and Santa Monica Conservancy, this home is the crown jewel of the neighborhood. You will find yourself enjoying breathtaking daily sunrises, ever present wildlife, and unadulterated silence, all from your spacious viewing deck, master balcony, and romantic outdoor sitting area. The well-designed spacious floor plan sprawls 2,760 square feet with two master bedrooms, a spacious office, grand walk-in closets, sophisticated lighting, laundry room, and unobstructed panoramic views. You will feel you are in a luxurious resort. The community’s communities vast amenities are conveniently located just minutes away. This property is absolutely ideal for luxurious high end living.