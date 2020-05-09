All apartments in Los Angeles
20737 Roscoe Boulevard

20737 Roscoe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

20737 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this beautiful 3 story corner end unit with 2 Mater Bedrooms, and 2 and half bath, located in the city of Winnetka, adjacent to Northridge and Reseda, front entry leads into the living room with fire place and beautiful manufacture laminate flooring throughout the townhouse. Step up into the second floor and you will find the formal dinning room, spacious kitchen with upgraded counter tops and more, breakfast nook and next to the breakfast area a balcony with a sliding glass door. Go up to the third level and you will find your dream master bedroom with en-suite and enough closet space for the whole family. Second master bedroom offers its own bathroom for privacy. Laundry room at the same level and the unit offers 2 attached car garage and the community offers swimming pool and spa. Close to public transportation freeways, shopping malls and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20737 Roscoe Boulevard have any available units?
20737 Roscoe Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20737 Roscoe Boulevard have?
Some of 20737 Roscoe Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20737 Roscoe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
20737 Roscoe Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20737 Roscoe Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 20737 Roscoe Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20737 Roscoe Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 20737 Roscoe Boulevard offers parking.
Does 20737 Roscoe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20737 Roscoe Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20737 Roscoe Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 20737 Roscoe Boulevard has a pool.
Does 20737 Roscoe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 20737 Roscoe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 20737 Roscoe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20737 Roscoe Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
