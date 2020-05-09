20737 Roscoe Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to this beautiful 3 story corner end unit with 2 Mater Bedrooms, and 2 and half bath, located in the city of Winnetka, adjacent to Northridge and Reseda, front entry leads into the living room with fire place and beautiful manufacture laminate flooring throughout the townhouse. Step up into the second floor and you will find the formal dinning room, spacious kitchen with upgraded counter tops and more, breakfast nook and next to the breakfast area a balcony with a sliding glass door. Go up to the third level and you will find your dream master bedroom with en-suite and enough closet space for the whole family. Second master bedroom offers its own bathroom for privacy. Laundry room at the same level and the unit offers 2 attached car garage and the community offers swimming pool and spa. Close to public transportation freeways, shopping malls and restaurants.