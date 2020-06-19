All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:09 AM

20641 Martinez Street

20641 Martinez Street · No Longer Available
Location

20641 Martinez Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous, sunny, bright 3 bedroom + 3 bath home South of the Blvd. in highly desired Woodland Hills. Enter into the formal entry that cascades into 2,500 square feet of usable living space. A spacious kitchen complete with top of the line stainless appliances, custom cabinetry and upgraded countertops just adjacent to the formal dining room. This spacious home features a beautiful master suite, bonus room for a office or study, washer and dryer in designated laundry area, beautiful fireplace, vaulted ceilings, window seat, open yard, large deck and all in a private setting backed up to the hill yet close enough to the 101 Freeway, shopping and entertainment in Woodland Hills and Calabasas Commons.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20641 Martinez Street have any available units?
20641 Martinez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20641 Martinez Street have?
Some of 20641 Martinez Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20641 Martinez Street currently offering any rent specials?
20641 Martinez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20641 Martinez Street pet-friendly?
No, 20641 Martinez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20641 Martinez Street offer parking?
Yes, 20641 Martinez Street offers parking.
Does 20641 Martinez Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20641 Martinez Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20641 Martinez Street have a pool?
No, 20641 Martinez Street does not have a pool.
Does 20641 Martinez Street have accessible units?
No, 20641 Martinez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20641 Martinez Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20641 Martinez Street does not have units with dishwashers.
