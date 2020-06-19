20641 Martinez Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous, sunny, bright 3 bedroom + 3 bath home South of the Blvd. in highly desired Woodland Hills. Enter into the formal entry that cascades into 2,500 square feet of usable living space. A spacious kitchen complete with top of the line stainless appliances, custom cabinetry and upgraded countertops just adjacent to the formal dining room. This spacious home features a beautiful master suite, bonus room for a office or study, washer and dryer in designated laundry area, beautiful fireplace, vaulted ceilings, window seat, open yard, large deck and all in a private setting backed up to the hill yet close enough to the 101 Freeway, shopping and entertainment in Woodland Hills and Calabasas Commons.