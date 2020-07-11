Amenities

Have you been looking for a rental only to be disappointed by the lack of inventory? Are you tired of paying high rent only to have very little privacy and loud neighbors above and next to you? I want to introduce you to 20533 Dumont Street....this is a very private, well maintained 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath HOUSE located in Prime, South of Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills in the exclusive Vista de Oro neighborhood. This cozy, charming, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is approximately 1,100 square feet (Per Assessor). Located close to good schools, great shopping, houses of worship, easy access to the 101 and Serrania Park! Property features include a private driveway, 1-car carport (No garage as it was converted to bedroom #2), parking space for an additional car, tasteful landscaping and a fenced-in rear yard. Amenities include a spacious Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, remodeled bath, spacious 2nd bedroom with attached 1/2 bath (No shower), large family room, modern kitchen featuring all the amenities a chef needs, including a refrigerator. The washer and dryer are located outside on the rear patio No central a/c or heat, but does have a window a/c unit in the master bedroom, wall combo ac/heater in living room and a wall heater in the dining room. *Please do not knock on door or drive up private driveway without a confirmed appointment.