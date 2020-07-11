All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

20533 Dumont Street

20533 Dumont Street · No Longer Available
Location

20533 Dumont Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Have you been looking for a rental only to be disappointed by the lack of inventory? Are you tired of paying high rent only to have very little privacy and loud neighbors above and next to you? I want to introduce you to 20533 Dumont Street....this is a very private, well maintained 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath HOUSE located in Prime, South of Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills in the exclusive Vista de Oro neighborhood. This cozy, charming, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is approximately 1,100 square feet (Per Assessor). Located close to good schools, great shopping, houses of worship, easy access to the 101 and Serrania Park! Property features include a private driveway, 1-car carport (No garage as it was converted to bedroom #2), parking space for an additional car, tasteful landscaping and a fenced-in rear yard. Amenities include a spacious Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, remodeled bath, spacious 2nd bedroom with attached 1/2 bath (No shower), large family room, modern kitchen featuring all the amenities a chef needs, including a refrigerator. The washer and dryer are located outside on the rear patio No central a/c or heat, but does have a window a/c unit in the master bedroom, wall combo ac/heater in living room and a wall heater in the dining room. *Please do not knock on door or drive up private driveway without a confirmed appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20533 Dumont Street have any available units?
20533 Dumont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20533 Dumont Street have?
Some of 20533 Dumont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20533 Dumont Street currently offering any rent specials?
20533 Dumont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20533 Dumont Street pet-friendly?
No, 20533 Dumont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20533 Dumont Street offer parking?
Yes, 20533 Dumont Street offers parking.
Does 20533 Dumont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20533 Dumont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20533 Dumont Street have a pool?
No, 20533 Dumont Street does not have a pool.
Does 20533 Dumont Street have accessible units?
No, 20533 Dumont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20533 Dumont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20533 Dumont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
