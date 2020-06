Amenities

*** SHORT TERM LEASE OK. ***Sunny and bright house with great curb appeal, spacious floor plan with travertine floor. Vaulted ceiling upon entrance with fire place in family room. Spacious kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances with walk in pantry. Large dinning room with spacious living and family room.Large back yard with sparkling swimming pool and BQ island with sink and fridge.