2047 Walgrove

Amenities
This is a a very quiet neighborhood but just a skip away from the inafamous Venice Beach!
2 bedroom house just minutes to venice beach,ca. Private front yard, Private back patio.
King size beds in both rooms. Bathroom with shower & tub. Cable- wi-fi included. Beach cruiser included. Modern kitchen, fridge/freezer, stove, toaster, washer, dryer. convenient street parking available with no restrictions.
This is a a very quiet neighborhood but just a skip away from the inafamous Venice Beach!!
Restaurants close by
Abbot Kinney shopping
Santa Monica is just a 5 minute drive/10 minute bike ride away!!
enjoy the sites of this lovely city!!
wi-fi
cable
private front and back yard
kitchen with all the amenities