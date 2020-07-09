2047 Walgrove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony internet access range refrigerator

This is a a very quiet neighborhood but just a skip away from the inafamous Venice Beach!



2 bedroom house just minutes to venice beach,ca. Private front yard, Private back patio.

King size beds in both rooms. Bathroom with shower & tub. Cable- wi-fi included. Beach cruiser included. Modern kitchen, fridge/freezer, stove, toaster, washer, dryer. convenient street parking available with no restrictions.



Restaurants close by

Abbot Kinney shopping

Santa Monica is just a 5 minute drive/10 minute bike ride away!!

enjoy the sites of this lovely city!!



wi-fi

cable

private front and back yard

kitchen with all the amenities