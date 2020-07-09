All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 3 2019 at 8:50 AM

2047 Walgrove

2047 Walgrove Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2047 Walgrove Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
This is a a very quiet neighborhood but just a skip away from the inafamous Venice Beach!

2 bedroom house just minutes to venice beach,ca. Private front yard, Private back patio.
King size beds in both rooms. Bathroom with shower & tub. Cable- wi-fi included. Beach cruiser included. Modern kitchen, fridge/freezer, stove, toaster, washer, dryer. convenient street parking available with no restrictions.

This is a a very quiet neighborhood but just a skip away from the inafamous Venice Beach!!
Restaurants close by
Abbot Kinney shopping
Santa Monica is just a 5 minute drive/10 minute bike ride away!!
enjoy the sites of this lovely city!!

wi-fi
cable
private front and back yard
kitchen with all the amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 Walgrove have any available units?
2047 Walgrove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2047 Walgrove have?
Some of 2047 Walgrove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2047 Walgrove currently offering any rent specials?
2047 Walgrove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 Walgrove pet-friendly?
No, 2047 Walgrove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2047 Walgrove offer parking?
No, 2047 Walgrove does not offer parking.
Does 2047 Walgrove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2047 Walgrove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 Walgrove have a pool?
No, 2047 Walgrove does not have a pool.
Does 2047 Walgrove have accessible units?
No, 2047 Walgrove does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 Walgrove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2047 Walgrove does not have units with dishwashers.
