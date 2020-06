Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Studio/1 Bath in Hollywood Hills near the Hollywood Sign. New laminate wood floors, full kitchen, with stove & refrigerator, air conditioner, good closet space. The building has a laundry room and there is a gated parking for 1 car. Great location in the heart of Hollywood, close to Griffith Park & 101 FWY.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.