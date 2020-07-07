Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20311 Bryant St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20311 Bryant St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20311 Bryant St
20311 Bryant Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
20311 Bryant Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW BUILT BACKHOUSE - Property Id: 269370
New Built ADU
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269370
Property Id 269370
(RLNE5736191)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20311 Bryant St have any available units?
20311 Bryant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 20311 Bryant St have?
Some of 20311 Bryant St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20311 Bryant St currently offering any rent specials?
20311 Bryant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20311 Bryant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20311 Bryant St is pet friendly.
Does 20311 Bryant St offer parking?
No, 20311 Bryant St does not offer parking.
Does 20311 Bryant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20311 Bryant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20311 Bryant St have a pool?
No, 20311 Bryant St does not have a pool.
Does 20311 Bryant St have accessible units?
No, 20311 Bryant St does not have accessible units.
Does 20311 Bryant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20311 Bryant St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College