2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street

A renovated 1 bed, 1 bath unit is now available! This spacious unit includes a refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, dishwasher and air conditioning in unit! There is also one uncovered parking spot. Community laundry on site. Located in Boyle Heights, walking distance to Mariachi Plaza, Memorial Hospital and close to the Metro Line. Easy access to 101, 10 and 5 freeways. Just minutes away from Downtown LA's best restaurants, bars and cafes such as Howlin' Ray's, The Pie Hole, Urth Caffe, Wurstk~che, Bestia, Bottega Louie and much much more! Pets okay with pet deposit. Come and see it today!