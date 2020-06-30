All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street
2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street

2028 Pennsylvania Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2028 Pennsylvania Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
A renovated 1 bed, 1 bath unit is now available! This spacious unit includes a refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, dishwasher and air conditioning in unit! There is also one uncovered parking spot. Community laundry on site. Located in Boyle Heights, walking distance to Mariachi Plaza, Memorial Hospital and close to the Metro Line. Easy access to 101, 10 and 5 freeways. Just minutes away from Downtown LA's best restaurants, bars and cafes such as Howlin' Ray's, The Pie Hole, Urth Caffe, Wurstk~che, Bestia, Bottega Louie and much much more! Pets okay with pet deposit. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street have any available units?
2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street have?
Some of 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street is pet friendly.
Does 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street offers parking.
Does 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street have a pool?
No, 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street have accessible units?
No, 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Street has units with dishwashers.

