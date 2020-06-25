Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20258 Cohasset St Unit #9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20258 Cohasset St Unit #9
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20258 Cohasset St Unit #9
20258 Cohasset Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
20258 Cohasset Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4796363)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 have any available units?
20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 currently offering any rent specials?
20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 pet-friendly?
No, 20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 offer parking?
No, 20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 does not offer parking.
Does 20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 have a pool?
No, 20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 does not have a pool.
Does 20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 have accessible units?
No, 20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20258 Cohasset St Unit #9 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College