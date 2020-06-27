All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1
Last updated September 9 2019 at 4:15 AM

20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1

20230 Keswick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20230 Keswick Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gated & Private detached single family home located inside Keswick Garden Homes at Winnetka . Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and direct access 2 car garage in 1463 SF of living space. Freshly new interior paint! Carpets have been steam washed. Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace, powder bathroom and Kitchen including all appliances. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen along with enough storage space throughout the house. All bedrooms are upstairs and feature vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. The master bedroom has a double door entry with a walk in closet. The master bath features a separate shower and tub as well as double sinks. The unit has washer dryer included and an enclosed patio where one can enjoy with family and friends.
Easy access to freeways and malls and schools. Small pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1 have any available units?
20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1 have?
Some of 20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1 is pet friendly.
Does 20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1 offer parking?
Yes, 20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1 offers parking.
Does 20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1 have a pool?
No, 20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1 does not have a pool.
Does 20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College