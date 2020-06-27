20230 Keswick Street - ., Unit #1

Amenities

Gated & Private detached single family home located inside Keswick Garden Homes at Winnetka . Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and direct access 2 car garage in 1463 SF of living space. Freshly new interior paint! Carpets have been steam washed. Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace, powder bathroom and Kitchen including all appliances. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen along with enough storage space throughout the house. All bedrooms are upstairs and feature vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. The master bedroom has a double door entry with a walk in closet. The master bath features a separate shower and tub as well as double sinks. The unit has washer dryer included and an enclosed patio where one can enjoy with family and friends.

Easy access to freeways and malls and schools. Small pets allowed.