2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:35 PM

2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive

2023 South Sherbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2023 South Sherbourne Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeously refurbished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Furnishings include, handsome quartz countertops, new wood laminate floors, upgraded bathroom with STUNNING new tile, and flooring. Huge living room and dining area. Clean, comfortable, and convenient. Need to be centrally located? This gorgeous apartment is just a short drive to Beverly Hills, Century City. Or perhaps take a pleasant walk the many to restaurants, shopping in the Beverlywood Area and Culver City. in the very friendly neighborhood. Quiet building with yard and 1 car garaged parking. Yard space. The best of LA is right here waiting for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive have any available units?
2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive offers parking.
Does 2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive have a pool?
No, 2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

