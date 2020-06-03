2023 South SHERBOURNE Drive

Amenities

Gorgeously refurbished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Furnishings include, handsome quartz countertops, new wood laminate floors, upgraded bathroom with STUNNING new tile, and flooring. Huge living room and dining area. Clean, comfortable, and convenient. Need to be centrally located? This gorgeous apartment is just a short drive to Beverly Hills, Century City. Or perhaps take a pleasant walk the many to restaurants, shopping in the Beverlywood Area and Culver City. in the very friendly neighborhood. Quiet building with yard and 1 car garaged parking. Yard space. The best of LA is right here waiting for you.