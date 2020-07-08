All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:07 PM

2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2

2021 West Jefferson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2021 West Jefferson Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Are you looking for a new place to call home? Search no more! Here you will find a newly renovated apartment with amazing charm. As you walk inside you will feel refreshed by an abundance of natural light.

This stunning 1B/1B apartment is fully equipped with stainless steel kitchen appliances and a built-in washer / dryer, making it convenient for you to stay home and continue on with your day binge watching Netflix series.

The apartment comes with A/C making the your home a cool oasis. But wait, there's more. No need to fight your neighbor for street parking, simply pull in the driveway and park in your assigned parking space.

It is all about location. This amazing apartment is conveniently located in the heart of Los Angeles. Within walking distance to the metro, the location makes it convenient for anyone to get around in the city.

With so many features that makes this alluring apartment desirable, why go anywhere else? Apply now and move in tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2 have any available units?
2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2 have?
Some of 2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2 offers parking.
Does 2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2 have a pool?
No, 2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 West Jefferson Boulevard - 1/2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College