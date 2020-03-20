20200 GERMAIN Street

Amenities

Stunning cul-de-sac traditional in the heart of the Colony West Homes neighborhood of Chatsworth. This lushly landscaped entertainer's home on a 19k lot truly is fit for any occasion. With a generous 5 bedrooms and 3 baths, one can easily accommodate a large family or become the central hub for friends in town for the holidays. Generous parking allows 2 cars in the garage and 3 - 4 cars in the driveway. Spend summers in the sun-lit pool, or winters under the charming gazebo equipped with a cozy fireplace.