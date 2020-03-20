All apartments in Los Angeles
20200 GERMAIN Street

20200 Germain Street · No Longer Available
Location

20200 Germain Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning cul-de-sac traditional in the heart of the Colony West Homes neighborhood of Chatsworth. This lushly landscaped entertainer's home on a 19k lot truly is fit for any occasion. With a generous 5 bedrooms and 3 baths, one can easily accommodate a large family or become the central hub for friends in town for the holidays. Generous parking allows 2 cars in the garage and 3 - 4 cars in the driveway. Spend summers in the sun-lit pool, or winters under the charming gazebo equipped with a cozy fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20200 GERMAIN Street have any available units?
20200 GERMAIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20200 GERMAIN Street have?
Some of 20200 GERMAIN Street's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20200 GERMAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
20200 GERMAIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20200 GERMAIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 20200 GERMAIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20200 GERMAIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 20200 GERMAIN Street offers parking.
Does 20200 GERMAIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20200 GERMAIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20200 GERMAIN Street have a pool?
Yes, 20200 GERMAIN Street has a pool.
Does 20200 GERMAIN Street have accessible units?
No, 20200 GERMAIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20200 GERMAIN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20200 GERMAIN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
