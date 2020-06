Amenities

One Bedroom, One Bathroom unit in Arlington Heights. Approximately 900 square feet and recently updated with new windows, AC units, heaters, light fixtures, recessed lighting and paint. Updated bathroom with new fixtures. Brand new stove. Unit features wood and tile flooring, multiple large closets and built in shelving and cabinets. Gated front and back yards. Includes two parking spots and water paid by landlord! Please call 818-917-8804.