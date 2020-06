Amenities

Unit 153 Available 07/05/20



3 bedroom 2 bath apartment conveniently located on the first floor News the entrance of the secure building. The community is well maintained by the HOA and it feature a sparkling pool With three Jacuzzi spa. Landlord pays for water gas and trash. Conveniently located near shopping, freeways in school.

We are looking for a qualified tenant With sufficient income and good rental history.

We accept small pet with a deposit.

1 year lease min.



