All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2008 South BENTLEY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2008 South BENTLEY Avenue
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM

2008 South BENTLEY Avenue

2008 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2008 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well appointed, very private top floor townhouse style home in a small boutique three story building in Westwood! This home has high ceilings, two patios, two fireplaces, ample storage, shared walls on only one side and an abundance of natural light throughout. The floors have just been updated and now it has stunning wood floors throughout the home. Upstairs there is a large master suite with a fireplace, two closets and a large master bath, along with another well proportioned ensuite bedroom and laundry. On the main floor there is a den/office that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Additionally on the first floor, there is a great eat in kitchen, living room, dining area and powder room. The unit comes with two parking spaces and some additional storage in the garage. This home is very centrally located, it's close to the 405, the Westfield Century City mall, UCLA, metro, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, restaurants, shopping, parks and much more. Pets are welcome. $30 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 South BENTLEY Avenue have any available units?
2008 South BENTLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 South BENTLEY Avenue have?
Some of 2008 South BENTLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 South BENTLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2008 South BENTLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 South BENTLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 South BENTLEY Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2008 South BENTLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2008 South BENTLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 2008 South BENTLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2008 South BENTLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 South BENTLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 2008 South BENTLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2008 South BENTLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2008 South BENTLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 South BENTLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 South BENTLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College