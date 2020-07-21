2008 South BENTLEY Avenue

Amenities

Well appointed, very private top floor townhouse style home in a small boutique three story building in Westwood! This home has high ceilings, two patios, two fireplaces, ample storage, shared walls on only one side and an abundance of natural light throughout. The floors have just been updated and now it has stunning wood floors throughout the home. Upstairs there is a large master suite with a fireplace, two closets and a large master bath, along with another well proportioned ensuite bedroom and laundry. On the main floor there is a den/office that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Additionally on the first floor, there is a great eat in kitchen, living room, dining area and powder room. The unit comes with two parking spaces and some additional storage in the garage. This home is very centrally located, it's close to the 405, the Westfield Century City mall, UCLA, metro, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, restaurants, shopping, parks and much more. Pets are welcome. $30 application fee.