2006 ST Corning

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

NEW beautiful constructed modern contemporary Townhome. Constructed in 2020!Units come with all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, oven, range, dishwasher. Featuring gorgeous hard wood flooring. Stunning tile and cabinetry in the kitchen and bathroom giving the home a unique feel. Closet space is to die for!!! Washer and dryer included in each unit. Charming roof top balconies complete the units adding a versatile outer space. In close proximity to the 10 Freeways, Downtown LA, Culver City, Westwood, Santa Monica. Public transportation is readily and accessible. Units come with assigned parking. Gated and secured access to building.Cat and dogs are welcomed. 1460 sq ft - Livable space 300 sq ft - Rooftop