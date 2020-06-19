All apartments in Los Angeles
2006 ST Corning

2006 South Corning Street · (310) 802-2260
Location

2006 South Corning Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NEW beautiful constructed modern contemporary Townhome. Constructed in 2020!Units come with all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, oven, range, dishwasher. Featuring gorgeous hard wood flooring. Stunning tile and cabinetry in the kitchen and bathroom giving the home a unique feel. Closet space is to die for!!! Washer and dryer included in each unit. Charming roof top balconies complete the units adding a versatile outer space. In close proximity to the 10 Freeways, Downtown LA, Culver City, Westwood, Santa Monica. Public transportation is readily and accessible. Units come with assigned parking. Gated and secured access to building.Cat and dogs are welcomed. 1460 sq ft - Livable space 300 sq ft - Rooftop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 ST Corning have any available units?
2006 ST Corning has a unit available for $5,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 ST Corning have?
Some of 2006 ST Corning's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 ST Corning currently offering any rent specials?
2006 ST Corning isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 ST Corning pet-friendly?
Yes, 2006 ST Corning is pet friendly.
Does 2006 ST Corning offer parking?
Yes, 2006 ST Corning does offer parking.
Does 2006 ST Corning have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2006 ST Corning offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 ST Corning have a pool?
No, 2006 ST Corning does not have a pool.
Does 2006 ST Corning have accessible units?
No, 2006 ST Corning does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 ST Corning have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 ST Corning has units with dishwashers.
