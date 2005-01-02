All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:22 AM

2005 1/2 2nd Ave

2005 1/2 2nd Ave · (323) 412-0509
Location

2005 1/2 2nd Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 1 bed / 1bath apartment in newly remodeled Spanish Revival building nestled in the heart of West Adams. Just a quick drive to USC, Downtown, Hollywood and Koreatown. Great views and tons of natural light. Owner pays water and sewer. Tenant pays electric, trash and gas.

Offering virtual and self guided tours! E-mail for more info!

*FREE installation of a washer and dryer upon signing of a 12 month lease

NEWLY RENOVATED
UPPER UNIT
WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING
WALL MOUNTED AC
WASHER DRYER HOOKUPS
STAINLESS APPLIANCES
QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS
STREET PARKING ONLY
WILL CONSIDER ONE SMALL PET WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT
ONE YEAR LEASE
TENANTS PAYS TRASH, GAS AND ELECTRIC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 1/2 2nd Ave have any available units?
2005 1/2 2nd Ave has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 1/2 2nd Ave have?
Some of 2005 1/2 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 1/2 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2005 1/2 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 1/2 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 1/2 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2005 1/2 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 2005 1/2 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2005 1/2 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 1/2 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 1/2 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 2005 1/2 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2005 1/2 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2005 1/2 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 1/2 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 1/2 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
