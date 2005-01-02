2005 1/2 2nd Ave

Amenities

Amazing 1 bed / 1bath apartment in newly remodeled Spanish Revival building nestled in the heart of West Adams. Just a quick drive to USC, Downtown, Hollywood and Koreatown. Great views and tons of natural light. Owner pays water and sewer. Tenant pays electric, trash and gas.



*FREE installation of a washer and dryer upon signing of a 12 month lease



NEWLY RENOVATED

UPPER UNIT

WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING

WALL MOUNTED AC

WASHER DRYER HOOKUPS

STAINLESS APPLIANCES

QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS

STREET PARKING ONLY

WILL CONSIDER ONE SMALL PET WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT

ONE YEAR LEASE

TENANTS PAYS TRASH, GAS AND ELECTRIC