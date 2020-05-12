All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

20042 Pienza Ln

20042 Pienza Ln
Location

20042 Pienza Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Tuscany in Porter Ranch - Property Id: 125480

Prime location in the gated community of Tuscany in Porter Ranch. 2-bedroom 2.5 Bathroom front unit, it has a spacious kitchen with granite counters and wood cabinets and a huge walk-in pantry. Hard floors throughout entire unit. Custom covered back patio with Barbeque island accessible from living room, completes this very livable unit. Upstairs has 2 separate large bedrooms, each with its own bathrooms. Plantation shutters for light control and privacy on bedrooms. Attached garage, with washer & dryer included, and additional built-in storage cabinets and trash compactor. 2 Community Pools and Spas, with common-area Barbeques for easy summer enjoyment. This community is walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, banks, Starbucks coffee, Porter Ranch Town Center, Facey Medical & Kaiser Clinic for easy community living. Additionally, brand-new Vineyards shopping center with: Whole Foods, Nordstroms Rack, AMC Movie Theatres, and lots of shops and dining / entertainment
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125480
Property Id 125480

(RLNE4922867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20042 Pienza Ln have any available units?
20042 Pienza Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20042 Pienza Ln have?
Some of 20042 Pienza Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20042 Pienza Ln currently offering any rent specials?
20042 Pienza Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20042 Pienza Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 20042 Pienza Ln is pet friendly.
Does 20042 Pienza Ln offer parking?
Yes, 20042 Pienza Ln offers parking.
Does 20042 Pienza Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20042 Pienza Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20042 Pienza Ln have a pool?
Yes, 20042 Pienza Ln has a pool.
Does 20042 Pienza Ln have accessible units?
No, 20042 Pienza Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 20042 Pienza Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20042 Pienza Ln has units with dishwashers.
