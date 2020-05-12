20042 Pienza Ln

Amenities

Prime location in the gated community of Tuscany in Porter Ranch. 2-bedroom 2.5 Bathroom front unit, it has a spacious kitchen with granite counters and wood cabinets and a huge walk-in pantry. Hard floors throughout entire unit. Custom covered back patio with Barbeque island accessible from living room, completes this very livable unit. Upstairs has 2 separate large bedrooms, each with its own bathrooms. Plantation shutters for light control and privacy on bedrooms. Attached garage, with washer & dryer included, and additional built-in storage cabinets and trash compactor. 2 Community Pools and Spas, with common-area Barbeques for easy summer enjoyment. This community is walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, banks, Starbucks coffee, Porter Ranch Town Center, Facey Medical & Kaiser Clinic for easy community living. Additionally, brand-new Vineyards shopping center with: Whole Foods, Nordstroms Rack, AMC Movie Theatres, and lots of shops and dining / entertainment

