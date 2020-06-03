20 Catamaran Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Just 30 Feet from the Sand!



This newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is located in the exclusive Marina Peninsula, and a mere 30 feet from one of the best beaches in the area. The condo is just a 5 minute walk from the heart and soul of Venice, situated just 50 yards Washington Blvd. Restaurants, Bars and the Venice Boardwalk.



This upper front unit sits along a quiet walk street. Amenities include all new fully equipped kitchen, cable and WiFi, 2-car gated parking, hardwood floors, Jacuzzi bathtub, walk in closet, quiet residential neighborhood, dishwasher, controlled access building, air conditioner, central air, central heat, fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, balcony attached to each bedroom, bathroom for each bedroom.



The condominium is conveniently located near several areas of interest, including:

Abbot Kinney Restaurants/Bars

Main Street Santa Monica

Santa Monica Pier

Playa Vista

Culver City

LAX

Super Markets (Ralphs/Costco/Albertsons)



Once you stay, you will not want to leave!