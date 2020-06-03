All apartments in Los Angeles
20 Catamaran Street

20 Catamaran Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

20 Catamaran Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Just 30 Feet from the Sand!

This newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is located in the exclusive Marina Peninsula, and a mere 30 feet from one of the best beaches in the area. The condo is just a 5 minute walk from the heart and soul of Venice, situated just 50 yards Washington Blvd. Restaurants, Bars and the Venice Boardwalk.

This upper front unit sits along a quiet walk street. Amenities include all new fully equipped kitchen, cable and WiFi, 2-car gated parking, hardwood floors, Jacuzzi bathtub, walk in closet, quiet residential neighborhood, dishwasher, controlled access building, air conditioner, central air, central heat, fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, balcony attached to each bedroom, bathroom for each bedroom.

The condominium is conveniently located near several areas of interest, including:
Abbot Kinney Restaurants/Bars
Main Street Santa Monica
Santa Monica Pier
Playa Vista
Culver City
LAX
Super Markets (Ralphs/Costco/Albertsons)

Once you stay, you will not want to leave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Catamaran Street have any available units?
20 Catamaran Street has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Catamaran Street have?
Some of 20 Catamaran Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Catamaran Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Catamaran Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Catamaran Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 Catamaran Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20 Catamaran Street offer parking?
Yes, 20 Catamaran Street does offer parking.
Does 20 Catamaran Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Catamaran Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Catamaran Street have a pool?
No, 20 Catamaran Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 Catamaran Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Catamaran Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Catamaran Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Catamaran Street has units with dishwashers.
