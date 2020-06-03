20 Catamaran Street

Amenities
Just 30 Feet from the Sand!
This newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is located in the exclusive Marina Peninsula, and a mere 30 feet from one of the best beaches in the area. The condo is just a 5 minute walk from the heart and soul of Venice, situated just 50 yards Washington Blvd. Restaurants, Bars and the Venice Boardwalk.
This upper front unit sits along a quiet walk street. Amenities include all new fully equipped kitchen, cable and WiFi, 2-car gated parking, hardwood floors, Jacuzzi bathtub, walk in closet, quiet residential neighborhood, dishwasher, controlled access building, air conditioner, central air, central heat, fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, balcony attached to each bedroom, bathroom for each bedroom.
The condominium is conveniently located near several areas of interest, including:
Abbot Kinney Restaurants/Bars
Main Street Santa Monica
Santa Monica Pier
Playa Vista
Culver City
LAX
Super Markets (Ralphs/Costco/Albertsons)
Once you stay, you will not want to leave!