Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19957 Acre St.
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

19957 Acre St.

19957 Acre Street · No Longer Available
Location

19957 Acre Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Charming 3bed/3bath home in Northridge for Rent - This beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Northridge is a must see! Wonderfully designed with a sprawling 2000 sq. ft. floor plan. Built in 1956, this house has weathered the years maintaining excellent curb appeal! Inside this home, youll find plenty of north facing windows to allow in tons of natural light while staying cool and saving you money! Craftsman style vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams instantly transforms this single story into a modern home with style. With the 3 bedrooms tucked away on one wing of the house, the opposite side has a full living room/den area, complete with bathroom and laundry room. We also have a gorgeous kitchen complete with granite countertops, detailed cabinetry, and all black upgraded appliances. From the kitchen we get a perfect view of the backyard through the floor-to-ceiling-wall-to-wall sliding glass door. Entertain in style with a huge backyard complete with BBQ area and 9ft crystal blue in ground pool. This mid-century home is located within minutes from the Northridge Fashion Center with trendy shops, amazing restaurants and quality entertainment. Now ready for showings! Dont miss out on this opportunity!

(RLNE5514596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19957 Acre St. have any available units?
19957 Acre St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19957 Acre St. have?
Some of 19957 Acre St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19957 Acre St. currently offering any rent specials?
19957 Acre St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19957 Acre St. pet-friendly?
No, 19957 Acre St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19957 Acre St. offer parking?
Yes, 19957 Acre St. offers parking.
Does 19957 Acre St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19957 Acre St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19957 Acre St. have a pool?
Yes, 19957 Acre St. has a pool.
Does 19957 Acre St. have accessible units?
No, 19957 Acre St. does not have accessible units.
Does 19957 Acre St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19957 Acre St. does not have units with dishwashers.

