19957 Acre St.

on-site laundry granite counters carport recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Charming 3bed/3bath home in Northridge for Rent - This beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Northridge is a must see! Wonderfully designed with a sprawling 2000 sq. ft. floor plan. Built in 1956, this house has weathered the years maintaining excellent curb appeal! Inside this home, youll find plenty of north facing windows to allow in tons of natural light while staying cool and saving you money! Craftsman style vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams instantly transforms this single story into a modern home with style. With the 3 bedrooms tucked away on one wing of the house, the opposite side has a full living room/den area, complete with bathroom and laundry room. We also have a gorgeous kitchen complete with granite countertops, detailed cabinetry, and all black upgraded appliances. From the kitchen we get a perfect view of the backyard through the floor-to-ceiling-wall-to-wall sliding glass door. Entertain in style with a huge backyard complete with BBQ area and 9ft crystal blue in ground pool. This mid-century home is located within minutes from the Northridge Fashion Center with trendy shops, amazing restaurants and quality entertainment. Now ready for showings! Dont miss out on this opportunity!



