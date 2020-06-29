All apartments in Los Angeles
199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard
199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard

199 Chautauqua Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

199 Chautauqua Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For lease furnished or unfurnished. Case Study House #18, West House, Rodney Walker. Completely private, at the end of a long driveway, unassumingly sitting among its peers and Case Study houses designed by Neutra, Saarinen & The Eames house itself, the experimental structure is placed on half an acre of land & is oriented toward the Pacific Ocean.The one level house offers efficient, succinct, straight forward design including 3 bedrooms plus a den flex space. All the public indoor/outdoor entertaining areas & kitchen are facing the intoxicating ocean view. Conveniently located in close proximity to the Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica and Brentwood. The house includes the attached oversized two car garage plus additional outdoor parking spaces. The Case Study Houses were experiments in residential architecture sponsored by Arts & Architecture, which commissioned the major architects of the day to design and build efficient model homes for the United States after the war.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard have any available units?
199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard have?
Some of 199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard offers parking.
Does 199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard have a pool?
No, 199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

