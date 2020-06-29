199 CHAUTAUQUA Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

For lease furnished or unfurnished. Case Study House #18, West House, Rodney Walker. Completely private, at the end of a long driveway, unassumingly sitting among its peers and Case Study houses designed by Neutra, Saarinen & The Eames house itself, the experimental structure is placed on half an acre of land & is oriented toward the Pacific Ocean.The one level house offers efficient, succinct, straight forward design including 3 bedrooms plus a den flex space. All the public indoor/outdoor entertaining areas & kitchen are facing the intoxicating ocean view. Conveniently located in close proximity to the Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica and Brentwood. The house includes the attached oversized two car garage plus additional outdoor parking spaces. The Case Study Houses were experiments in residential architecture sponsored by Arts & Architecture, which commissioned the major architects of the day to design and build efficient model homes for the United States after the war.