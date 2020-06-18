19761 Chase Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Winnetka home. The recently remodeled kitchen features newer appliances (refrigerator included), The living room features a cozy fireplace with room for a large television above (wiring ready from TV to in wall entertainment cavity). All rooms are very large and master has walk in closet. A large sliding glass doors brings you to the private and tranquil backyard perfect for entertaining. The attached 2 car garage and additional storage with a shed in the backyard. Centrally located to stores and parks. Additional Info: energy efficient double pane windows, new sliding patio doors, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer (included), Nest door bell and security system and ADT Hook up.