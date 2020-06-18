All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19761 Chase Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19761 Chase Street
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM

19761 Chase Street

19761 Chase Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19761 Chase Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Winnetka home. The recently remodeled kitchen features newer appliances (refrigerator included), The living room features a cozy fireplace with room for a large television above (wiring ready from TV to in wall entertainment cavity). All rooms are very large and master has walk in closet. A large sliding glass doors brings you to the private and tranquil backyard perfect for entertaining. The attached 2 car garage and additional storage with a shed in the backyard. Centrally located to stores and parks. Additional Info: energy efficient double pane windows, new sliding patio doors, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer (included), Nest door bell and security system and ADT Hook up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19761 Chase Street have any available units?
19761 Chase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19761 Chase Street have?
Some of 19761 Chase Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19761 Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
19761 Chase Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19761 Chase Street pet-friendly?
No, 19761 Chase Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19761 Chase Street offer parking?
Yes, 19761 Chase Street offers parking.
Does 19761 Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19761 Chase Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19761 Chase Street have a pool?
No, 19761 Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 19761 Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 19761 Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19761 Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19761 Chase Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College