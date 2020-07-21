1962 VIRGINIA Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Spanish style beauty. This gorgeous 3100 sq ft home has been totally restored and updated for today's lifestyle yet maintaining its grandeur of the 1920's. Features all new systems, four bedrooms, and three baths, original crown moldings, refinished hardwood floors, French doors, and a formal foyer. The formal dining room flows to an open concept dream kitchen with walk-in pantry, SS Sub-Zero fridge, Wolf range, Miele dishwasher and a huge island with a secondary prep-sink. The sunken formal living room has a cozy fireplace with access to an inviting patio. There is a great room and a separate office/den. All of the spacious bedrooms have walk-in closets. The bathrooms are gorgeous with period accents including tile, dual vanities and spacious showers large enough for group showering. The home is surrounded by stately homes with awesome curb appeal. There is a large finished yard with mature citrus trees and lots of privacy. A detached two car garage completes this gem!