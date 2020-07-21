All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

1962 VIRGINIA Road

1962 Virginia Road · No Longer Available
Location

1962 Virginia Road, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Spanish style beauty. This gorgeous 3100 sq ft home has been totally restored and updated for today's lifestyle yet maintaining its grandeur of the 1920's. Features all new systems, four bedrooms, and three baths, original crown moldings, refinished hardwood floors, French doors, and a formal foyer. The formal dining room flows to an open concept dream kitchen with walk-in pantry, SS Sub-Zero fridge, Wolf range, Miele dishwasher and a huge island with a secondary prep-sink. The sunken formal living room has a cozy fireplace with access to an inviting patio. There is a great room and a separate office/den. All of the spacious bedrooms have walk-in closets. The bathrooms are gorgeous with period accents including tile, dual vanities and spacious showers large enough for group showering. The home is surrounded by stately homes with awesome curb appeal. There is a large finished yard with mature citrus trees and lots of privacy. A detached two car garage completes this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1962 VIRGINIA Road have any available units?
1962 VIRGINIA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1962 VIRGINIA Road have?
Some of 1962 VIRGINIA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1962 VIRGINIA Road currently offering any rent specials?
1962 VIRGINIA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1962 VIRGINIA Road pet-friendly?
No, 1962 VIRGINIA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1962 VIRGINIA Road offer parking?
Yes, 1962 VIRGINIA Road offers parking.
Does 1962 VIRGINIA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1962 VIRGINIA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1962 VIRGINIA Road have a pool?
No, 1962 VIRGINIA Road does not have a pool.
Does 1962 VIRGINIA Road have accessible units?
No, 1962 VIRGINIA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1962 VIRGINIA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1962 VIRGINIA Road has units with dishwashers.
