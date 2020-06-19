All apartments in Los Angeles
19607 Lull Street

19607 Lull St · No Longer Available
Location

19607 Lull St, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Newer built 2 bedroom + 1 bath home with a spacious back yard on a quiet residential street. Located in a great neighborhood near schools and shopping. Upgraded kitchen, and flooring throughout. Laundry room inside the house. Bedrooms are spacious. Kitchen appliances are stainless steel. Upgraded central air and heat. Landlord will include the stove, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Street parking only. Landlord will consider Section 8 applicants. Call agent for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19607 Lull Street have any available units?
19607 Lull Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19607 Lull Street have?
Some of 19607 Lull Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19607 Lull Street currently offering any rent specials?
19607 Lull Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19607 Lull Street pet-friendly?
No, 19607 Lull Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19607 Lull Street offer parking?
No, 19607 Lull Street does not offer parking.
Does 19607 Lull Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19607 Lull Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19607 Lull Street have a pool?
No, 19607 Lull Street does not have a pool.
Does 19607 Lull Street have accessible units?
No, 19607 Lull Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19607 Lull Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19607 Lull Street does not have units with dishwashers.
