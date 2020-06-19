19607 Lull Street

Amenities
Newer built 2 bedroom + 1 bath home with a spacious back yard on a quiet residential street. Located in a great neighborhood near schools and shopping. Upgraded kitchen, and flooring throughout. Laundry room inside the house. Bedrooms are spacious. Kitchen appliances are stainless steel. Upgraded central air and heat. Landlord will include the stove, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Street parking only. Landlord will consider Section 8 applicants. Call agent for more information.