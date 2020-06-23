All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
19517 CARDIGAN Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19517 CARDIGAN Drive

19517 Cardigan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

19517 Cardigan Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful duplex style condominium located at "The District", Northridge's newest community located within walking distance of the Northridge Fashion Center, movie theaters, shops and restaurants. Also close by to the Northridge Metrolink station, several bus lines, CSUN and the Valley Performing Arts Center. Spacious 3bdrm 3ba and den in nearly 2100 sq. ft. in a contemporary and luxurious living space. 1 bdrm down/2 bdrms and a den/office up. Gorgeous stainless steel appliances, a huge island, quartz counters and a white wave styled tile back splash, front loading washer/dryer, large balcony, 2 car attached garage. Berber carpeting on stairs and in bedrooms, tiled baths, grey washed wood floors in entertaining areas. Feels like a home as there are windows on all 4 sides. Pets will be considered. Residents have access to a refreshing pool and resort like clubhouse with cabanas, spa, lounge, fire pit, BYO bar and BBQ areas. Roller shades on all windows except at stairs and mstr shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19517 CARDIGAN Drive have any available units?
19517 CARDIGAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19517 CARDIGAN Drive have?
Some of 19517 CARDIGAN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19517 CARDIGAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19517 CARDIGAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19517 CARDIGAN Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19517 CARDIGAN Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19517 CARDIGAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19517 CARDIGAN Drive offers parking.
Does 19517 CARDIGAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19517 CARDIGAN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19517 CARDIGAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19517 CARDIGAN Drive has a pool.
Does 19517 CARDIGAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 19517 CARDIGAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19517 CARDIGAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19517 CARDIGAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
