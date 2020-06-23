19517 CARDIGAN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Beautiful duplex style condominium located at "The District", Northridge's newest community located within walking distance of the Northridge Fashion Center, movie theaters, shops and restaurants. Also close by to the Northridge Metrolink station, several bus lines, CSUN and the Valley Performing Arts Center. Spacious 3bdrm 3ba and den in nearly 2100 sq. ft. in a contemporary and luxurious living space. 1 bdrm down/2 bdrms and a den/office up. Gorgeous stainless steel appliances, a huge island, quartz counters and a white wave styled tile back splash, front loading washer/dryer, large balcony, 2 car attached garage. Berber carpeting on stairs and in bedrooms, tiled baths, grey washed wood floors in entertaining areas. Feels like a home as there are windows on all 4 sides. Pets will be considered. Residents have access to a refreshing pool and resort like clubhouse with cabanas, spa, lounge, fire pit, BYO bar and BBQ areas. Roller shades on all windows except at stairs and mstr shower.