1951 N Beachwood Drive, Unit 206

1951 N Beachwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1951 N Beachwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Bright and open floor plan condo w/ stainless steel appliances, W&D in unit, just bellow Hollywood sign! - Very bright condo just below Hollywood Sign! Featuring an open floor plan, stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer and dryer in unit, spacious living area with a gas fire place, recessed lighting throughout. Each of the bedrooms have en-suite baths and the living area has a powder room for guests. The large bedrooms have plenty of closet space, the living room and second bedroom both have access to a shared balcony. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, private balcony, beautiful new custom tile work and separate soaking tub. Unit has its own laundry room next the the kitchen with side by side washer and dryer, tandem parking for two vehicles and guest parking, and a convenient elevator. The location is very close to the trendy restaurants and shopping this vibrant neighborhood has to offer. Small pets considered with additional deposit. Water, trash, sewer, and HOA dues paid for by owner.

-----------------------------------
Management does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497

(RLNE4780183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

