1947 Mount Shasta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

UPDATED AND SPACIOUS END UNIT IN A PEACEFUL SECTION OF THE GARDENS. EASY WALK TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND TENNIS COURTS. WALKING DISTANCE TO WESTERN AVENUE SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND LOCAL PARKLAND. MODERN STYLE KITCHEN WITH ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. THIS HOME FEATURES A LIVING ROOM WITH A COSY FIREPLACE, PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND OPEN LAYOUT TO THE DINING ROOM AND THE KITCHEN, WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO A PRIVATE OUTDOOR PATIO AND TWO CAR OVERSIZED DETACHED GARAGE. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH EN SUITE BATHROOMS. THIS LIGHT FILLED END UNIT WITH MANY WINDOWS HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED. THERE IS A BRICK PATIO FOR OUTSIDE ENTERTAINING. PLEASE NO SMOKERS OR PETS. COMMUNITY HOA, GARDENER AND TRASH ARE INCLUDED IN THE LEASE PRICE. AVAILABLE JANUARY 2020