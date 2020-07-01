All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

19455 Crystal Ridge Lane

19455 Crystal Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19455 Crystal Ridge Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available for lease in prestigious Porter Ranch Estates. Well kept and ready to move in condition. Duplex features 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths. Spacious living room with fire place which leads to a dining area. A spacious kitchen with a gas stove built in dishwasher and microwave, newer fridge is included. From the living area a slider leads to a beautiful and spacious backyard. There is an attached 2 car garage with lots of customized storage shelves/racks. Separate Washer/Dryer area and a ½ bath downstairs. Upstairs there is a very spacious master bedroom and an attached bath. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath completes the upstairs. The HVAC was updated with a new furnace and a 4 ton compressor. New energy efficient windows and sliding door were also replaced few years ago. Gardner is included in the rent. The community features association pools, tennis court, basketball courts and kids play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19455 Crystal Ridge Lane have any available units?
19455 Crystal Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19455 Crystal Ridge Lane have?
Some of 19455 Crystal Ridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19455 Crystal Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19455 Crystal Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19455 Crystal Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19455 Crystal Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19455 Crystal Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19455 Crystal Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 19455 Crystal Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19455 Crystal Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19455 Crystal Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19455 Crystal Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 19455 Crystal Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 19455 Crystal Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19455 Crystal Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19455 Crystal Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

