19455 Crystal Ridge Lane

Available for lease in prestigious Porter Ranch Estates. Well kept and ready to move in condition. Duplex features 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths. Spacious living room with fire place which leads to a dining area. A spacious kitchen with a gas stove built in dishwasher and microwave, newer fridge is included. From the living area a slider leads to a beautiful and spacious backyard. There is an attached 2 car garage with lots of customized storage shelves/racks. Separate Washer/Dryer area and a ½ bath downstairs. Upstairs there is a very spacious master bedroom and an attached bath. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath completes the upstairs. The HVAC was updated with a new furnace and a 4 ton compressor. New energy efficient windows and sliding door were also replaced few years ago. Gardner is included in the rent. The community features association pools, tennis court, basketball courts and kids play area.