1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking media room microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

One bedroom unit in the heart of Los Feliz Village, a rare Hillhurst Ave residential address. Sushi bars, coffee houses, movie theaters, shops, restaurants, grocery stores, banks, all walking distance within a few blocks. Second floor unit in smaller building (10 units) with hardwood floors. One off street parking space, laundry room on premises. This unit was recently signed but the applicant changed their mind... it is now available again!

Small (10 unit) two story residential building with one retail storefront.