Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:54 AM

1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9

1945 Hillhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1945 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
One bedroom unit in the heart of Los Feliz Village, a rare Hillhurst Ave residential address. Sushi bars, coffee houses, movie theaters, shops, restaurants, grocery stores, banks, all walking distance within a few blocks. Second floor unit in smaller building (10 units) with hardwood floors. One off street parking space, laundry room on premises. This unit was recently signed but the applicant changed their mind... it is now available again!
Small (10 unit) two story residential building with one retail storefront.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9 have any available units?
1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9 have?
Some of 1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9 pet-friendly?
No, 1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9 offer parking?
Yes, 1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9 offers parking.
Does 1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9 have a pool?
No, 1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9 have accessible units?
No, 1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1945 Hillhurst Avenue - 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
