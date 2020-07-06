19434 Turtle Ridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Porter Ranch Estates, Guard Gated Prime location in Porter Ranch. Great enclave of homes and amenities galore. Spacious duplex style townhome. Only one common wall. Bright and Open. Comfortable living. Some Mountian views. Sweet and serene and tranquil patio setting. Decorator color throughout. Spacious living. Clean and functional kitchen. Wonderful breakfast area with natural sunlight. Garage is very finished and with ample storage and cabinets.



Available for occupancy - Virtual tours and private (social distancing) showings available upon arrangement.