19434 Turtle Ridge Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

19434 Turtle Ridge Lane

19434 Turtle Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19434 Turtle Ridge Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Porter Ranch Estates, Guard Gated Prime location in Porter Ranch. Great enclave of homes and amenities galore. Spacious duplex style townhome. Only one common wall. Bright and Open. Comfortable living. Some Mountian views. Sweet and serene and tranquil patio setting. Decorator color throughout. Spacious living. Clean and functional kitchen. Wonderful breakfast area with natural sunlight. Garage is very finished and with ample storage and cabinets.

Available for occupancy - Virtual tours and private (social distancing) showings available upon arrangement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19434 Turtle Ridge Lane have any available units?
19434 Turtle Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19434 Turtle Ridge Lane have?
Some of 19434 Turtle Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19434 Turtle Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19434 Turtle Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19434 Turtle Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19434 Turtle Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19434 Turtle Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19434 Turtle Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 19434 Turtle Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19434 Turtle Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19434 Turtle Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 19434 Turtle Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19434 Turtle Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 19434 Turtle Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19434 Turtle Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19434 Turtle Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

